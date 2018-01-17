Market Live: Nifty opens above 10,700, Sensex mildly higher; IT stocks rally

9:45 am Govt Borrowing: Government has reassessed additional borrowing requirements taking note of revenue receipts and expenditure pattern. Requirement of additional borrowing being reduced from Rs 50000 crore as notified earlier to Rs 20000 crore.

9:40 am Buzzing: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) slipped further today, hitting 52-week low of Rs 845.70 on the back of poor December quarter numbers.

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit was down 45 percent to Rs 18.7 crore against net profit of Rs 34.04 crore in the same quarter last year. The consolidated revenue declined 11.1 percent to Rs 60.9 crore from Rs 68.6 crore in Q3FY17.

Operating profit (EBITDA) was down 35.30 percent to Rs 29.07 crore and EBITDA margin was at 37.99 percent.

9:36 am Acquisition: Ipca Laboratories shares rallied nearly 4 percent in morning on acquisition of US-based pharmaceutical company.

"....announce the acquisition of 100 percent share capital of Pisgah Labs Inc, a North Carolina Corporation, USA by subsidiaries Ipca Pharmaceutical Inc, USA and Onyx Scientific, UK," the company said in its filing.

Ipca has acquired Pisgah for USD 9.65 million free of debt.

9:28 am IPO opens: Amber Enterprises, which raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors yesterday, has opened its initial public offering for subscription.

Among the anchor investors are Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Behave, Blackrock India Equities Mauritius, Goldman Sachs India and Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225.

The Gurugram-based Amber Enterprises manufactures air- conditioners. Besides, it makes refrigerator components, water purifiers and washing machines.

The public issue will close on January 19. The price band has been fixed at Rs 855-859 per share.

The IPO is aiming to raise Rs 600 crore. This includes fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 475 crore and sale of scrips to the tune of Rs 125 crore by promoters Jasbir Singh and Daljit Singh.

9:21 am Order Win: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has signed an over GBP 500 million (USD 690 million) deal with M&G Prudential, the UK and European savings and investments business of Prudential plc.

Under the contract, TCS will digitally transform M&G Prudential's business and deliver enhanced service for its UK savings and retirement customers, TCS said in a statement.

"The value of this agreement exceeds GBP 500 million (USD 690 million) over 10 years and covers the support of over 4 million customer policies," it added.

TCS has over the last few weeks announced a slew of large client wins including American insurer Transamerica (over USD 2 billion), television rating measurement firm Nielsen and British retailer Marks & Spencer.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices opened mildly higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,700 level, driven by technology stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 83.21 points at 34,854.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 19.80 points at 10,720.30.

GAIL, Sun Pharma, TCS, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Infosys, HUL and BPCL were early gainers while IndusInd Bank, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel were early losers.

Uttam Galva, HCC and Agro Tech Foods fell more than 2 percent.

Gati, Symphony, Delta Corp, Dish TV and HDIL gained 1-2 percent.