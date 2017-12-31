App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 31, 2017 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Macro data key for Indian market in first week of 2018

PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors which are due this week would play a key role in setting the market trend.

The stock market would be guided by macroeconomic data and auto sales numbers during the first week of the New Year, say experts. Investors will also be tracking companies' third quarter results, they added. "The underlying positive fundamentals in domestic market will continue to support the valuations while investors are also looking for the unveiling of Q3 results to see any upgradation in earnings growth.

"On the global front investors will look forward to the movement of oil price and Fed's forecast of three additional rate hikes in 2018. Focus on upcoming Union budget and government's reforms will direct investors to turn sector/stock specific. Additionally, any pick up in capacity utilisation and recovery in capex cycle will add impetus to the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors which are due this week would play a key role in setting the market trend. "Automobile sales data will be out and markets will be critically examining the same since it can further lead the momentum," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research. For 2018, one of the most important aspects will be the quarterly results, Nadeem added.

"Post state elections, all eyes are on Budget 2018. The next budget is expected to be focused on improving rural economy and would be an ideal opportunity for the government to set its roadmap for alleviating rural distress," said Arun Thukral, MD and CEO, Axis Securities.

tags #Market #Market news #Nifty #Sensex #Union Budget 2018

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.