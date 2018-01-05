Looking to join the Bitcoin bandwagon? It might take you up to 20 days just to get registered

Bitcoin exchanges in India are having a tough time staying ahead of new registrations on their platforms. Most of them currently have a massive backlog of users waiting to get themselves registered and the wait time has gone up from a day or two earlier to around 20 days now.

Much of the increase in backlog has come to be in the last couple of months, when Indians finally started getting into cryptocurrency trading in a big way after witnessing the stellar rise of a few cryptocurrencies in 2017.

In fact, Unocoin, which is currently India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, saw registrations increasing from an average 1,000 per day earlier to 10,000 a day last month. Its overall user base is now nearing 10 million.

Most exchanges in India have had no option but to put up a warning on their platforms that registration of new users may take more time than usual. On their part, they have stepped up hiring to catch up with this huge surge in demand as soon as possible.

"We have already received huge amounts of funds, and have been pushing notifications that it will take time to complete the eKYCs. We are planning to hire a lot more people (to deal with the surge)," Jincy Samuel, Founder of cryptocurrency exchange Coinsecure, told Times of India.

Currently, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that can be bought and sold in rupees through an Indian exchange. Although experts might argue that Bitcoin might have hit its peak in terms of pace of appreciation, the huge swings it sees everyday are ideal for a lot of day traders looking to make a quick buck.