you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 13, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Litecoin doubles in 2 days, blows Bitcoin's 2017 returns out of the water

The sudden rise in the altcoin prompted its founder to issue a warning “Buying LTC is extremely risky. I expect us to have a multi-year bear market like the one we just had where LTC dropped 90 percent in value (USD 48 to USD 4). So if you can't handle LTC dropping to USD 20, don't buy!

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when Bitcoin has left the world mesmerised with its stellar rise, another cryptocurrency is grabbing eyeballs. Litecoin, the world fifth-largest digital currency by market capitalisation, has doubled in the past 48 hours to USD 309 from USD 148 on December 11.

The altcoin has jumped to an all-time high of USD 341.72 on Wednesday and risen 7,725 percent from the start of the year at USD 4.366 against 2,191 percent rise in Bitcoin, the world largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap.

The market capitalisation of Litecoin currently stands at around USD 16.8 billion, compared to USD 285 billion for Bitcoin.

Litecoin is a digital currency founded by Charlie Lee, a former Google employee and Director of Engineering at Coinbase.

The growing interest in the digital currencies and the announcement by CME, the world largest futures to start Bitcoin future has led to a sudden spurt in the prices of other cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin runs on the blockchain, a growing list of records called public ledger that cannot be tampered with.

The supply of Litecoin is limited to 84 million of which 54 million has been mined. It takes 2.5 minutes to process a transaction against 10 minutes taken by Bitcoin.



