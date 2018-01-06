App
Jan 05, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Listings on BSE small and medium enterprises platform likely to rise sharply in 2018

Many companies have recorded improvement in their topline following listing. The SME IPO Index has given a good return of over 80 percent last year, BSE SME head Ajay Thakur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The small and medium enterprises (SME) platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is likely to see a jump in listings in 2018, a senior official of the bourse said on Friday.

"There were 54 listings in 2017 calendar year and in 2018, we expect the number should be 100 as we are witnessing healthy interest," said BSE SME head Ajay Thakur.

Many companies have recorded improvement in their topline following listing. The SME IPO Index has given a good return of over 80 percent last year, he said.

"Already, 35 companies have filed their prospectus," Thakur said.

He added that there has been a change in the mindset of the next generation of SME promoters, who are exploring new means of fund raising.

