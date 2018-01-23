Kotak Securities enables customers to trade via WhatsApp

We all know that WhatsApp is today the most common and widely used messaging app people use to chat with family and friends. The app has changed the way and frequency with which people communicate with each other.

Now to make optimum utilisation of this platform, Kotak Securities has launched “Chat to trade” for its customers that simplifies trading as easy as chatting. It is the first broking firm in the BFSI sector to accept trades from customers on WhatsApp & Telegram messaging apps.

Commenting on the launch, Kamlesh Rao, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Securities, said, "Chat to Trade reinforces our customer centric approach by creating ease ofaccessibility and customer convenience through technological innovation. It combines the technology and human interfaces offering a convenient and secure option for placing trades."

Under this facility, customer can place trade in equity and derivatives segment in the live market via dealer. They can start trading via Chat to Trade by sending a WhatsApp or Telegram message on 7400 102 102 from their registered mobile number.

A one time authentication is required, which is done by bots. Authentication process is a two-step process, where the customer has to answer three out of our standard eight security questions followed by generation of login access code. The authenticated chat is then handed over by the system to their respective dealers.

Further, existing customers can also request for fund transfer, margin requirement, portfolio value, and other service related queries.

Chats transcripts are recorded and stored in pdf format, thereby making it un-editable and ensuring complete transparency.