App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 23, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Securities enables customers to trade via WhatsApp

They can start trading via Chat to Trade by sending a WhatsApp or Telegram message on 7400 102 102 from their registered mobile number.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


We all know that WhatsApp is today the most common and widely used messaging app people use to chat with family and friends. The app has changed the way and frequency with which people communicate with each other.


Now to make optimum utilisation of this platform, Kotak Securities has launched “Chat to trade” for its customers that simplifies trading as easy as chatting. It is the first broking firm in the BFSI sector to accept trades from customers on WhatsApp & Telegram messaging apps.


Commenting on the launch, Kamlesh Rao, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Securities, said, "Chat to Trade reinforces our customer centric approach by creating ease ofaccessibility and customer convenience through technological innovation. It combines the technology and human interfaces offering a convenient and secure option for placing trades."


 Under this facility, customer can place trade in equity and derivatives segment in the live market via dealer. They can start trading via Chat to Trade by sending a WhatsApp or Telegram message on 7400 102 102 from their registered mobile number.


A one time authentication is required, which is done by bots. Authentication process is a two-step process, where the customer has to answer three out of our standard eight security questions followed by generation of login access code. The authenticated chat is then handed over by the system to their respective dealers.


Further, existing customers can also request for fund transfer, margin requirement, portfolio value, and other service related queries.

Chats transcripts are recorded and stored in pdf format, thereby making it un-editable and ensuring complete transparency.

tags #Kotak Securities #Market news #WhatsApp

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.