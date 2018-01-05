Jhunjhunwala says trading is the mother of all his wealth, compares computer-based trading to programmed sex

The ace investor also talked about a lot of other things ranging from his view on cryptocurrencies to who he would like to have dinner with.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is, among other things, one of the sharpest trading minds you are ever likely to meet. Known for making tall-sounding statements at times, the ace investor seldom holds his words back and usually looks at the market and everything to do with it through a clear-cut prism.
So when Firstpost caught up with him recently on what seemed like a good day, the Big Bull of Dalal Street did not mind sharing his two bits on a wide selection of subjects ranging from cryptocurrencies to computer-based trading systems.
Excerpts from an exclusive conversation with the investing legend:
A. Not even in my dreams.Q. Dinner with Warren Buffet or dinner with George Soros?
A. Both.Q. What is your view on crypto currencies like bitcoin?
A. It is the new tulip.Q. What are your thoughts on computer based trading systems?
A. I don't believe in it. It is like program sex!Q. How long did it take you to master trading?
A. I am still trying to!Read the full interview here.