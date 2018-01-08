Investment Imperative has come out in its Report on Indian Economy

Market Outlook

With government’s disruptive reforms, including demonetization and GST, behind, corporates are expected to post strong earnings in the upcoming quarters. The reforms in subsidy distribution have helped state-owned enterprises to operate and compete on a parallel ground. Crude is dragging other commodity prices northwards, however, we are expecting the run up to last for the first quarter of 2018 before shale gas makes a material contribution in global inventories. Budget 2018 is expected to focus on agrarian economics including higher allocation for irrigation, favourable policies for fertilizers, affordable housing and banking focusing on rural development. Government targeting higher borrowing of Rs.50,000 crores in the current fiscal is driven more by a shift towards GST, partly by long term imbalances.

India has been on a prudent fiscal path since FY15. The government resolved to lower fiscal deficit (from the highs of 4.9% of GDP) and strengthen country’s balance sheet since its first budget in FY15 and was able to achieve targeted number for the two years despite various competing challenges. For the current financial year, the government has already utilised 96% of targeted value and is eyeing additional borrowing for last quarter. The current year fiscal slippage in part can be attributed to the measures of demonetisation, GST implementation, PSU recap, all as a part of long awaited reforms. However, it is also evident that large part of the deficit is on account of the fiscal push on capital expenditure related to Infrastructure spending, which is a positive sign and long-term growth supportive adding to GDP numbers.

Though GST effect on revenue streams would slightly negative for one or two quarters, it is likely to prove to be a game changer going forward boosting revenues in a big way and supporting fiscal consolidation at the general government level. We expect any overblown fiscal concerns in the market would provide an opportunity to pick investments. This year fiscal slippage is expected to be around 0.3%, while we expect government to continue with its consolidation plan in next budget as well shunning away any populist measures. The progress thereby is much adherent and providing persistent economic growth.