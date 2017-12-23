App
Dec 22, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee turns weak, opens lower against dollar

The dollar rose against euro, which came under pressure after snap poll results showed that Catalan separatists kept a slim majority in Parliament, an outcome that spells uncertainty for Europe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee opened lower by 2 paise at 64.08 against the dollar today as the American unit came in a few notches higher overseas amid foreign capital outflow.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell by 2 paise to 64.08. Yesterday, it had ended higher by 5 paise at 64.06 because of greenback selling by exporters and banks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 77.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 33,833.77 in early session today.

