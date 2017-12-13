Indian rupee opens weak at 64.53 per dollar

The Indian rupee declined in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened lower by 13 paise at 64.53 per dollar versus 64.40 Tuesday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Strength in crude prices and stronger dollar ahead of Fed policy outcome will put pressure on rupee. Trading range would be 64.20-64.80."

The dollar index rose to its highest level in a month and treasuries lost ground ahead of interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve due later today.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Higher-than-expected increase in November CPI may weigh on already fragile sentiment of bond market participants. 10-year bond yields touched a peak of 7.22 percent on Tuesday, a level last seen on July 16. Price action also looks weak from a technical perspective."

"Expect 10-year bond yields to trend towards 7.39 percent in the near-term in absence of any buying support. That said, expect value buying to emerge at those levels," he added.