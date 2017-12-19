Indian rupee opens weak at 64.15 per dollar

The Indian rupee declined in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 11 paise at 64.15 per dollar versus 64.04 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "On a day of election results, the rupee is expected to remain volatile. However, the bias would be positive in anticipation of a BJP win."

"Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair seen between 63.80-64.20," he added.

The dollar held onto gains having received a lift after US tax reform efforts moved another step closer to ratification over the weekend.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond market has managed to recover some of the recent losses towards the end of the previous week via a combination of short covering and value buying. But the confidence to hold on to positions from a medium term perspective still seems missing and so it is unlikely that the pullback will see sustained momentum."

"Gilts are expected to remain stable in the absence of near term triggers and the 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.09-7.15 percent today," he added.