Indian rupee opens lower at 63.90 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower at 63.90 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 63.87.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Any rally around or move above 64 is meeting with customer selling. For today, expect a range of 63.70-63.90 to hold."

"The yields of the Indian benchmark is trying to find a base just above 7.40 percent. Expect today's range between 7.44-7.48 percent, "he added.

The US dollar pared losses late in the trading session after the US senate voted to end the government shutdown.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies retreated to near a three-year low, but pared losses as the US government shutdown appeared poised to end, meanwhile the euro and pound continued to gain against the greenback.