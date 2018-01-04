App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 04, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 63.59 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 63.25-63.55 for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 6 paise at 63.59 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 63.53.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The new year has started with the dollar under pressure as markets reassess the impact of US tax cuts and rising crude oil prices."

"The Rupee is also strengthening against the dollar in-line with the global trend. We expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 63.25-63.55 for the day."

"Bond market is bearish as most traders and investors do not have any appetite to buy G-Secs. New 10-year is being auctioned tomorrow and the cut-off is likely to be around 7.25 percent. Existing 10-year 6.79 percent expected trading range for the day is 7.32-7.37 percent," he added.

The dollar edged higher, gaining for the first time in six sessions on upbeat US manufacturing and construction data and after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

