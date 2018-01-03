App
Markets
Jan 03, 2018 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 63.55 per dollar

The trading range for the spot USD-INR will be 63.30-63.60, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened lower by 7 paise at 63.55 per dollar versus 63.48 yesterday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will continue its northward journey on the back of sudden FII inflow. Thus trading range for the spot USD-INR will be 63.30-63.60."

The dollar near 3-month low, weighed down by expectations of a slower pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve amid a tepid US Inflation picture.

Meanwhile, the euro rose to nearly four-month high and Japanese yen strengthens against the US currency.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "2018 has started on a cautious note for the bond market. All eyes are on the market response to the new 10-year government bond cut-off. A lower cut-off yield as well as price action after the auction may help improve sentiment."

"Outcome of auction for FPI limits in corporate bonds will give a glimpse of their appetite after the recent rise in corporate bond yields. Near-term range on the 10-year yield seen at 7.30-7.40 percent," he added.

