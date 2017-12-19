App
Dec 19, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.22 per dollar

Rupee will be back into less volatile trade today. Expect a range of 64.10-64.35 to hold, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.22 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 64.24.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Rupee will be back into less volatile trade today. Expect a range of 64.10-64.35 to hold."

On the bonds, Panda expects the 7.16 to 7.20 percent range to hold. Thereafter, the yield will gradually move up.

The dollar steady after edging lower against a basket of major currencies overnight on optimism of the senate passing the US tax reform bill.

