App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 27, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.06 per dollar

The range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 63.80-64.20, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.06 per dollar against previous close 64.08.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will float in a narrow range in the absence of any directional cues. Thus the range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 63.80-64.20."

The dollar held steady against basket of major currencies, while it is trading flat against the Japanese yen.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "The benchmark 10-year yield has been consolidating in a range between 7.25-7.30 percent with thin trading volume. The incremental supply has also been absorbed without significant devolvement."

"We believe this may be a good sign and may show that market participants are comfortable with the current levels with all negative news priced in. Arrival of the new 10-year bond may offer cues to further direction in the next month," he added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.