Indian rupee opens higher at 64.06 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.06 per dollar against previous close 64.08.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will float in a narrow range in the absence of any directional cues. Thus the range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 63.80-64.20."

The dollar held steady against basket of major currencies, while it is trading flat against the Japanese yen.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "The benchmark 10-year yield has been consolidating in a range between 7.25-7.30 percent with thin trading volume. The incremental supply has also been absorbed without significant devolvement."

"We believe this may be a good sign and may show that market participants are comfortable with the current levels with all negative news priced in. Arrival of the new 10-year bond may offer cues to further direction in the next month," he added.