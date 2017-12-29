Indian rupee opens higher at 64.04 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 4 paise at 64.04 per dollar versus 64.08 Thursday.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "We expect the USD-INR pair to trade within a range of 64-64.15 for the day."

He further added, "Speculation about possible higher government borrowing is keeping bond markets guessing. The yields have shot up and may now be moving higher."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield may inch towards the 7.50 percent mark slowly. We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to remain within the 7.36-7.45 percent range today."

The dollar weakened to trade near a one-month low against a basket of currencies.