Indian rupee opens higher at 64.03 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.03 per dollar on Tuesday versus 64.05 Friday.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The Catalan vote roiled global markets before Christmas. However, cheer in Indian markets seem to be continuing. Hence, I expect the INR appreciation trend to continue. Range for the day seen between 63.90-64.10."

He further added, "The Indian 10-year benchmark yield has been continuously moving higher. It may continue to consolidate within a range of 7.25-7.30 percent for today."

The dollar index held steady shrugging off upbeat Japanese economic data.