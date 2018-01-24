App
Days hours minutes
Markets
Jan 24, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 63.73 per dollar

We expect the spot USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher by 4 paise at 63.73 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 63.77.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "There would be rangebound trade in the rupee in absence of any cues."

"We expect the spot USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64," he added.

Asian indices trade mixed in early trade but the dollar continues to slide against the yen as the rally seen yesterday subsides.

Rising consumer confidence in Europe also adds to the dollar weakness.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "There is a fair bit of optimism in air - from Davos to Delhi. In India, the Govt's optimism on revenue collection trend may have facilitated them to reduce borrowing in scheduled auctions. Bond market participants are pleasantly surprised with lower supply and are reworking their math for fiscal deficit and the net borrowing next year in the Union Budget."

"As a result, we expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trend lower in the near term amid expectations of a balanced budget and lower-than-expected net supply next fiscal year," he added.

