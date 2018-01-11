App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 11, 2018 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 63.65 per dollar

USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.55-63.85, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 4 paise at 63.65 per dollar versus 63.59 Wednesday.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Rupee has settled in the 63.25-64 range and the next trigger can come from the Union Budget. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.55-63.85."

He further added, "Bonds continue to trade on a negative note on account of higher oil prices, expectation of higher CPI and rise in global bond yields."

"The new 10-year benchmark's expected trading range for the day is 7.24-7.27 percent," he said.

The US dollar on the backfoot on report of China slowing down or halting purchase of US Treasury yields.

