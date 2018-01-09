Indian rupee opens higher at 63.48 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has gained 3 paise at 63.48 per dollar versus 63.51 Monday.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "A steady dollar saw emerging market currencies losing some value against dollar. Expect consolidation in an intra-day range of 63.40-63.55."

"Indian 10-year benchmark yield also has started to move up a bit after the recent correction. Expect a steady market where the benchmark yield may trade within a range of 7.32-7.36 percent," he added.

Dollar hold steady after gaining overnight. The US currency hit more than one week high against a basket of other major currencies helped by a pullback in the euro.