Jan 08, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 63.33 per dollar

On the back of mixed cues from global and domestic market, we expect the rupee to trade sideways, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher at 63.33 per dollar on Monday versus previous close 63.37.

According to Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity, on the back of mixed cues from global and domestic market, we expect the rupee to trade sideways."

He further added, "The rupee will face resistance at 63.30 and the trading range for the spot USD-INR pair is seen between 63.30-63.60."

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets posted some gains after the issuance of the new 10-year benchmark and non-acceptance of bids in the longer tenor bonds at Friday's auction. However, it is unlikely that the sentiment will reverse quickly and hence the momentum will be muted."

"The lower GDP forecast will also be viewed with a cautious lens and overall activity might be subdued till the inflation release at the end of the week."

"The previous 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 7.27-7.32 percent today, maintaining a spread of 18-20 bps to the new benchmark bond," he said.

