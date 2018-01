The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 63.84 per dollar on Monday versus 63.87 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee will trade on a flat note. We expect the spot USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.50-64."

According to Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss, the volatility in the bond markets is expected to persist over the next few sessions."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.28-7.38 percent today," he added.