Indian rupee opens at 64.50 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.50 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 64.52.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "Do not expect any RBI action for a while. Clarity expected only after December w.r.t additional borrowing. Rupee will be stable in the range of 64.30-64.70 for the day."

"Bond market was relieved in absence of a hawkish stance by RBI. Yields on G-Sec likely to be in range of 7-7.07 percent," he added.

The dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies on optimism about progress on US tax legislation and lawmakers' efforts to avert a US government shutdown on Saturday.