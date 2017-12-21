App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 21, 2017 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee moves up 10 paise against dollar



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image


The rupee rose 10 paise to 64.01 against the dollar today as the US Congress gave its final seal of approval to a sweeping tax legislation.

Dubbed as the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, the Bill slashes taxes for corporates as well as the middle class.

A positive start from equities created more room for the rupee. In the opening session, the domestic unit went up 10 paise to 64.01. Yesterday, it had lost 7 paise at 64.11 against the US currency due to dollar demand from importers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 83.61 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 33,860.99, in early session today.

