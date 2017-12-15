Indian rupee jumps 23 paise on exit poll findings

The rupee jumped 23 paise to 64.11 against the dollar today on exit poll findings that the BJP is set to win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

According to the findings released yesterday, the BJP is set to retain Gujarat and wrest Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. This led to a ripple effect on the stock market, which zoomed, impacting in turn the rupee sentiment.

The dollar lost some mojo against the euro after the European Central Bank left its policy rates and stimulus measures intact. The Bank of England, too, kept key interest rates unchanged.

Yesterday, the rupee bounced 10 paise to end at 64.34 a dollar.

The benchmark Sensex shot up 358.11 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 33,605.11 while the NSE Nifty soared 110.20 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 10,362.30 in opening session today.