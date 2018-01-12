Indian rupee gains 6 paise at 63.60 in early trade

Expect USD-INR pair to trade within 63.50-63.75 for the day, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 6 paise at 63.60 per dollar on Friday against previous close 63.66.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Spot USD-INR has been see-sawing in the last few trading sessions basis both India positive news flows and movement in dollar index. Expect USD-INR pair to trade within 63.50-63.75 for the day."
He further added, "The Indian 10-year benchmark yield has again started moving higher. Expect a range of 7.42-7.45 percent for today,"