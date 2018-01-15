Indian rupee gains 12 paise at 63.49 Vs dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 12 paise at 63.49 per dollar versus 63.61 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will remain under pressure. A technical pullback started from 63.30, may get extended till 63.80."

"Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 63.50-63.80," he added.

Dollar index hits fresh 3-year low as the euro and pound built further on gains from late last week that were spurred by political developments in Europe.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "Bond weakness is expected to persist as CPI inflation came in above 5 percent, in-line with estimates and the RBI accepted bids worth the full notified amount at the auction."

"The new 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.26-7.32 percent today," he added.