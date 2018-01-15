App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 15, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee gains 12 paise at 63.49 Vs dollar in early trade

Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 63.50-63.80, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 12 paise at 63.49 per dollar versus 63.61 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will remain under pressure. A technical pullback started from 63.30, may get extended till 63.80."

"Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 63.50-63.80," he added.

Dollar index hits fresh 3-year low as the euro and pound built further on gains from late last week that were spurred by political developments in Europe.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "Bond weakness is expected to persist as CPI inflation came in above 5 percent, in-line with estimates and the RBI accepted bids worth the full notified amount at the auction."

"The new 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.26-7.32 percent today," he added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.