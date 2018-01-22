App
Jan 22, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee depreciates 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex dealers said the dollar's gains against major world currencies overseas weighed on the rupee sentiment.

The rupee weakened by 10 paise to 63.94 against the US dollar in early trade today at the interbank foreign exchange on increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks.

However, a record opening in the domestic equity market capped the rupee's losses, they said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained two paise to end at 63.84 against the dollar in highly volatile trade despite the outlook for the US currency remaining lacklustre.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 100.53 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 35,612.11 in opening trade today.

tags #BSE #dollar #Indian Rupee #Rupee #Sensex

