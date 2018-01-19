Indian rupee continues good run, gains another 16 paise Vs dollar

The rupee firmed up 16 paise to trade at 63.70 against the dollar in opening session today, rising for a third straight day on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said the dollar was weak against other currencies overseas which supported the rupee.

A higher opening in the domestic equity market also influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 2 paise to close at 63.86 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 130.58 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 35,390.87 in early trade today.