App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 19, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee advance 10 paise vs US dollar in afternoon deals

The rupee opened sharply higher at 63.70 as against yesterday's closing level of 63.86 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee strengthened by 10 paise to 63.77 against American currency on good bouts of dollar selling by banks and exporters well supported by weak dollar overseas and bullish local equities.

The rupee opened sharply higher at 63.70 as against yesterday's closing level of 63.86 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.

It gained further to 63.6250 in morning trade before quoting 63.77 per dollar at 1215 hrs. The Indian unit hovered between 63.77 and 63.6250 during morning trade.

"Sliding dollar overseas lifted rupee sentiment," a dealer said. The US dollar were near a three-year low against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade, with fears over a possible US government shutdown adding to its underlying woes stemming from its eroding yield advantage.

tags #dollar #foreign exchange #Indian Rupee #Rupee

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.