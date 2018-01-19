Indian rupee advance 10 paise vs US dollar in afternoon deals

The rupee strengthened by 10 paise to 63.77 against American currency on good bouts of dollar selling by banks and exporters well supported by weak dollar overseas and bullish local equities.

The rupee opened sharply higher at 63.70 as against yesterday's closing level of 63.86 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.

It gained further to 63.6250 in morning trade before quoting 63.77 per dollar at 1215 hrs. The Indian unit hovered between 63.77 and 63.6250 during morning trade.

"Sliding dollar overseas lifted rupee sentiment," a dealer said. The US dollar were near a three-year low against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade, with fears over a possible US government shutdown adding to its underlying woes stemming from its eroding yield advantage.