Indian markets end at record closing highs; a look at biggest contributors and laggards this week

Benchmark indices continued their rally with record closing highs on Friday with the help of smallcap index and realty index which gained 1.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, in the week ended January 12, 2018.

The foreign investors has been net sellers during the week as they sold equities worth Rs 965.16 crore. However, the rally has supported by domestic institutions as they have bought Rs 2383.11 crore worth of equities in last week.

On Friday, after a gap up opening, the market slipped in the afternoon trade after four Supreme Court judges raised concerns over administration of the top court. But at the end the market closed at record highs, which was supported by index heavyweights ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

Sensex & Nifty ended the first two weeks of 2018 at the record closing highs.

During the week, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.3 percent ended at 34,592.39, while the Nifty50 rose 1.16 ended at 10,681.25.

India's volatility index (India VIX) jumped 4.7 percent last week while smallcap stocks outperformed the largecap and midcap stocks.

S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 1.46 percent and S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.37 percent.

“The Nifty50 registered almost a ‘Dragonfly Doji kind of formation in which open, high, low remains same suggesting balance of power between bulls and bears. Usually, this kind of formation is seen at major turning points where bulls and bears try to establish their own supremacy,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, if we read the weekly price chart in isolation then it is looking like a consolidation breakout with a decent bullish candle. Hence, a strong follow through in next trading session shall strengthen the bullish sentiment else market will continue its insipid way of trading going forward till it breaks down,” he said.

Realty index outperformed other sectorial indices with a gain of 5.5 percent during the week.

Coal India added most to its market value on the BSE, followed by Godrej Properties, General Insurance Corporation and EIH.

Here’s a list of the BSE top gainers and losers by marketcap:

500 stocks has touched the 52-week high including Aarti Drugs, Aban Offshore, BF Utilities while 166 stocks has touched 52-week low includes Neuland Laboratories, Gujarat NRE Coke (DVR) and Bombay Rayon Fashions in the week ended January 5, 2018.