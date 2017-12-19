Important for bulls to hold 10,350 levels; Top 4 stocks which could give up to 10% return in short term

By Dinesh Rohira

The Indian Equity market remains on volatile regime on the backdrop of global events coupled with major domestic actions, which kept the Nifty index under pressure to trade in negative trajectory.

However, it witnessed a breather towards the last two trading session to trade on a positive bias with Gujarat election turning in favour of BJP post exit-poll results. It recouped from initial downtrend and managed to close above crucial level placed near 10,320.

On the daily price chart, the index formed a Doji kind of a pattern despite surpassing a 10350 mark but failed to sustain the level and closed the session near its opening level with a gain of 0.66 percent on weekly basis.

Further, the price just got above its 20-days simple moving average which indicates positive cues coupled with bullish crossover on MACD just happened.

According to Fibonacci Retracement price are above levels and major support for the index will be seen at 10,182 levels while the resistance will be tested at 10,490 levels.

After closing above its crucial SMA level during the weekend session followed by MACD’s bullish crossover just happening and positive outcome from the election, the Nifty index is expected to witness strong rally on a short term basis. It will be imperative for Nifty to hold above 10350 levels and 10400 levels on a closing basis to sustain the rally.

Here is a list of top four stocks which you could give up to 10% return in short term:

ADF Foods: BUY| Target Rs339 | Stop-loss Rs290 | Return 10%

ADF Food witnessed a healthy consolidation recently and is now trading near its second layer support level. Despite trading in a downtrend during the early session, the price-trend favored bulls towards the end as it witnessed a stronger volume support indicating a shift in sentiment.

On the daily price chart, the stock formed a bullish trend as it ended the weekend session on positive cues. Following a momentum indicator, which supports the bullish uptrend, RSI at 65 up from earlier level coupled with MACD at 21 showing crossover from its signal-line supports the momentum.

Further, the stock managed to close above its crucial moving average levels which indicates a positive sentiment for the scrip. The stock is currently facing upper-resistance at 347 level which was touch last week and immediate support level will be seen at 277. We have a BUY recommendation for ADF Food which is currently trading at Rs308.90

Bharat Gears Ltd: BUY| Target Rs203 | Stop-loss Rs172 | Return 9%

Bharat Gears maintained its bullish momentum on its long-term price chart despite facing several headwinds at a certain level but it decisively managed to close at a higher level.

The short-term consolidation witnessed during the month of November took the scrip to a lower level at Rs162 level but recouped towards Rs212 level giving a healthy rally after consolidation.

Despite trading on downtrend this week, it witnessed a major breakout in terms of volume. On the daily price chart, the stock formed a bullish candlestick pattern which is expected to support the next momentum after healthy movement in the previous session.

Further, the secondary trend indicator suggests a favorable buying price regime with RSI at 66 coupled with a bullish crossover on MACD at the regime.

The stock is currently facing a resistance at 212 and support level at 172. We have a BUY recommendation for Bharat Gears which is currently trading at Rs. 187.55

Prakash Industries Ltd: BUY| Target Rs159 | Stop-loss Rs138 | Return 7%

Regardless of trading on a sideways direction for several trading periods, Prakash Industries has managed to trade on positive bias in most of the trading session.

It also witnessed a volume support along with its price movement and continued to trade on favourable trajectory. The technical outlook of stock suggests a strong upward trend with RSI at 57 up from earlier level, which supports the buying regime coupled with MACD at 2.5 still above its Signal-Line indicating a positive outlook.

On the daily price chart, the scrip formed a bullish belt hold pattern after initial negative trend witness during the previous session indicating a support for a short-term rally.

The scrip is facing an immediate resistance at Rs158 level followed by Rs179 and major support is seen at Rs121 levels. We have a BUY recommendation for Prakash Industries Ltd. which is currently trading at Rs148.75

Rain Industries: BUY| Target Rs391 | Stop-loss Rs358 | Return 5%

Rain Industries Ltd witnessed strong headwinds on its daily price movement after triggering higher level and continued to trade on sideways direction.

It witnessed a healthy consolidation near 294 level keeping the stock under pressure but managed rebound back towards its bullish stance in last few sessions along with major volume support at the current level.

On the weekly price chart, it formed a strong bullish hold pattern which is expected to keep stock with a bullish outlook on a short-term basis. Further, the price started to trade above its crucial EMA level placed near 360 level in current session coupled with bullish crossover on its momentum indicator, thus suggesting a positive outlook going forward.

The stock is facing its upper resistance at 402 levels while the support level is seen at 353. We have a BUY recommendation for Rain Industries which is currently trading at Rs. 371.20

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.