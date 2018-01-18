App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 18, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS Transportation to issue Rs 2,000-cr masala bonds

IL&FS Transportation Networks, part of the IL&FS Group, today said its board has given nod for issuance of masala bonds worth up to Rs 2,000 crore besides USD-denominated bonds of up to USD 500 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IL&FS Transportation Networks, part of the IL&FS Group, today said its board has given nod for issuance of masala bonds worth up to Rs 2,000 crore besides USD-denominated bonds of up to USD 500 million.

"We wish to inform that at the meeting of the board of directors held today, an in-principle approval was granted for issuance of ...masala bonds up to Rs 2,000 crore" and "rated secured USD denominated bonds upto USD 500 million," IL&FS Transportation said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The proceeds of the issue will be primarily used to repay high interest bearing short-term debt by a security with a lower interest cost having long-term maturity, it said.

IL&FS Transportation in 2016 had raised USD 50 million through a maiden masala bonds sale to the Export Development Canada (EDC).

tags #Bond News #Business #IL&FS Transportation Networks

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.