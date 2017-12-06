Hawkish tone by MPC may push 10-yr yields above 7.10% mark: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Bond market participants will be eager to know the MPC's views on recent increase in oil prices and its likely impact on inflation and CAD."

"Market participants would like to hear RBI's views on banking system liquidity going forward amid reports of improvement in credit offtake."

"A hawkish tone by MPC may have the potential to push yields above the crucial 7.10 percent mark for the 10-year bond. That said, market positioning is light at the moment. A tinge of positive outlook may push yields towards 6.90 percent," he said.