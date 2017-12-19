Have you heard of passive investing? ETF Market in India doubles AUM in 2017

By Koel Ghosh

A record-breaking collection on the Bharat 22 ETF (based on the S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index) earmarked a historical event for the Indian ETF market. The issue size pegged at to value Rs 8,000 crore received a nearly four-fold oversubscription, at over INR 31,000 crore.

This marked a huge success for the Indian government in its disinvestment program, and they decided to retain Rs 14,500 crore and return the balance oversubscription.

The S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index is designed to measure the performance of 22 select companies disinvested by the central government of India. A well-balanced index, it cuts across six sectors, with a stock cap of 15 percent and a sector cap of 20 percent.

The index was launched on August 10, 2017, with a YTD return of 19.66% (as of Dec. 13, 2017).

The current exponential growth in the Indian ETF market is ushering in acceptance of the passive style of investing. However, it is still in its nascent stages for this market compared with more developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe.

As of November 31st, 2017, the global ETF market stood at over USD 4.7 trillion of assets under management (AUM), with 7,000 products across 70 exchanges.

These statistics favor the U.S. and the European markets, which constitute nearly 70 percent and 16 percent of the global ETF markets, respectively. The top three global ETF issuers are iShares, Vanguard, and State Street.

In India, the current statistics estimate assets of USD 8 billion, with 67 products and a year-to-date (YTD) growth of over 100 percent. Assets were at USD 3 billion at the end of 2016.

The growth can be mainly contributed to the inflows in the Bharat 22 ETF and the CPSE ETF, both of which are government initiatives.

The growth in assets in the Nifty and SENSEX ETFs are also a result of the boost provided by the introduction of investments in ETFs by pension funds.

We see that in India, the government is providing a major impetus to the growth of the ETF space, thereby promoting passive investment.

As always, the active and passive debate is an ongoing one. Since its launch in 2013, the SPIVA® India Scorecard has aimed to provide some statistical evidence to support the argument.

The latest scorecard showcased that in the large-cap equity funds category, over 50% of active large-cap equity funds in India underperformed the S&P BSE 100in the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods ending June 2017.

Over the three- and five-year periods ending June 2017, the majority of actively managed mid-/small-cap equity funds in India outperformed the S&P BSE MidCap. However, over the one-year period, 56.52 percent of those funds lagged the benchmark (for details, see the S&P SPIVA India Mid-Year 2017 Scorecard).

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The table is provided for illustrative purposes.

Access to market beta and indexed returns is slowly gaining momentum.

The benefits of index-based investing—low costs, diversification, flexibility, and access to a theme, sector, segment, or strategy via one vehicle—are making their way into the Indian market and its participants.

The hope is that as space widens, it opens up more ideas and concepts to index-based investing. While we are still a while away from artificial intelligence ETFs, surely more advanced strategic indices such as factor indices can be adopted by market participants to explore the passive style!

The author is Head – Business, India at S&P Dow Jones Indices. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.