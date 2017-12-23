Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

IIFL

The Santa-Claus rally seems to have come to a halt as the past two trading sessions has witnessed profit booking around its all-time high levels.

The Nifty50 indeed hit fresh life-time highs but the joy was short-lived as traders preferred to take some money off the table. The auto, PSU and select private banks went through a phase of selling pressure.

The Nifty50 formed a 'Bearish Belt Hold' candlestick kind of a pattern on Wednesday followed by another bearish candlestick on Thursday. It seems that Nifty may see further consolidation happening before we see a fresh breakout.

Going forward, if Nifty extends its decline below 10,400 on a closing basis, it could lead to another phase of downside. The prudent strategy here should be to remain more stock specific.

Apart from the Nifty and Bank Nifty, the Midcap index has already broken out from its consolidation phase and has hit fresh life-time highs. We will have many more opportunities in terms of stocks in the mid and the smallcap space.

Here is a list of three stocks that could deliver up to 8% return

CESC: BUY| Target Rs1132| Stop Loss Rs1100| Returns 7.6%

The stock has been consolidating for over 12 weeks and after a long drawn sideways move, CESC has finally broken out from a Flag pattern on the weekly chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied by a smart uptick in the traded volumes. In fact, volumes have surpassed its previous 22-days average volumes.

The stock has also convincingly held above it's 21 as well as 50-DEMA, which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock. We expect a decent 7.6 percent upside from here on for CESC, keeping a strict stop loss of Rs 1100 levels.

CEAT: BUY| Target Rs2070| Stop Loss Rs1850| Returns 8%

The stock has witnessed multiple breakouts on different time frame charts. Ceat has broken out from the Rectangular Channel pattern on the weekly chart. While our daily chart analysis also indicates that the stock has seen a Symmetrical triangle pattern breakout.

With rising volumes, the trend and strength analysis further indicates that the current momentum is likely to extend further.

We expect Ceat to rally towards its potential target of Rs2070 in the near-term, which translates into an 8 percent upside from here on.

Tata Elxsi: BUY| Target Rs1030| Stop Loss Rs915| Returns 8%

The stock has broken out from its multi-year consolidation phase four weeks ago and is convincingly sustaining above the breakout zone.

In fact, Tata Elxsi has closed at its highest point in the past four weeks, which adds further positivity to the scrip. Our daily chart analysis indicates a Flag pattern breakout as well.

We expect Tata Elxsi to make a dash towards its potential target of 1030 in the medium term. Stop Loss has to be maintained around Rs 915 levels.

: The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.