Gujarat poll outcome swings Sensex 1100 points from red to green; 3 times when market swayed by 1000 points

The market had a jittery start in the opening minutes on Monday after early trends for Gujarat elections indicated a very close race. In the minutes leading to the opening bell, the opposition party Congress was seen leading, thereby spooking investors.

The Sensex fell over 860 points intraday, while the Nifty fell over 350 points intraday in the first few minutes of trade.

Soon after it was clear that the BJP was retaining Gujarat and toppling the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the market staged a dramatic recovery and by 10 am, benchmarks were back in the green. The Sensex gained over 300 points intraday and is trading

around that region.

The Sensex witnessed a huge swing of 1,166.41 points during the day’s trade, signaling the kind of trend reversal witnessed on D-Street.

However, this wasn’t the only occasion when the Sensex has swung to such levels. Between 2010 and 2017, the Sensex has seen a swing of 1,000 points on three previous occasions.

May 2014

A look at this data (See Table) reveals that the most swing (over 1,500 points) was witnessed on May 16, 2014. This is the day when Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was voted to power at the Centre.

The BJP had won the Lok Sabha elections, with 282 seats on its own. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had 336 seats in the Lok Sabha.

This is the highest number of seats won by any party on its own since the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, when the Congress, led by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi won a landslide victory.

November 2016

The second in line is an intraday swing of around 1490 points on November 8, 2016. This is the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late evening announcement on November 8, scrapped high value currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in a bid to curb

black money as well as promote cashless transactions.

The Sensex ended around 300 points lower, but recovered from the low points of the day.

August 2015

Bloodbath was witnessed on the D-Street on this day, seen as the biggest crash since 2009.

An 8 percent crash in Chinese markets due to weak economic outlook, declining crude prices had led to an eventual fall in the Indian markets as well. The Sensex ended over 1600 points lower on that day. The intraday swing was seen at 1100 points.