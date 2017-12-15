Gujarat exit polls boost sentiment but Sensex ends off day’s high ahead of results

The market continued its rally for second consecutive session Friday but ended off day's high as investors await final outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 375 points intraday after exit polls indicated that the BJP will win Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, but the index came off day's high in late trade on caution ahead of actual state elections results.

The Sensex closed 216.27 points higher at 33,462.97 while the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to hold 10,350 level, ending 81.20 points higher at 10,333.30. Both benchmark indices closed the week with gains of over 0.6 percent.

With all eyes on actual state elections outcome, we expect fireworks in early trades on Monday i.e. on December 18. Indications are still favourable but caution is advisable in stock selection, citing excessive volatility," Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities said.

He suggests not jumping into the trade and waiting for the markets to stabilise.

The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap rising a percent on positive breadth. About two shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

Almost all the sectoral indices participated in the rally. Nifty Metal was biggest gainer, rising 2.66 percent. Bank and Auto gained 1 percent each while PSU Bank fell 0.2 percent.

Vedanta gained nearly 5 percent after global investment firm Credit Suisse has initiated coverage with an outperform rating on the stock, seeing 21 percent upside as it is a leveraged play on aluminium.

HDFC Bank ended at record closing high, up 2 percent ahead of board meet for fund raising next week.

Yes Bank was up 4 percent and IndusInd Bank gained 1.6 percent ahead of inclusion in the Sensex index on Monday. Lupin aand Cipla will be removed from the index.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Yes Bank paid advance tax at Rs 795 crore for October-December quarter, which was higher by 30.3 percent over year-ago.

Maruti Suzuki hit a fresh record high intraday, rising 0.6 percent at close after global research house Citi raised target price to Rs 10,600 on increase in EPS estimates.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares rallied 3.6 percent. The utility vehicle maker will hike prices by up to 3 percent from January 2018.

Dr Reddy's Labs was up 2.5 percent on US FDA approval for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride tablets that are an antiviral used to treat cytomegalovirus infection.

HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, L&T, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Hindalco, BPCL and HPCL among others were up 1-3 percent whereas Tech Mahindra and Cipla lost more than 2 percent. ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries capped market gains, closing with mild losses.

Future Consumer, Future Retail and Future Enterprises were up 2-7 percent ahead of Future Supply Chain Solutions listing on Monday. Wim Plast, VIP Clothing and Donear Industries gained 4-8 percent after September quarter earnings.

Adani Group stocks rallied, possibly after Gujarat exit polls. Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises rose 2-7 percent.

Edelweiss Financial, Motilal Oswal, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, Phoenix Mills, Sundaram Fasteners, Bombay Dyeing, Parag Milk, Mirza International, GNFC and GSFC were up 2-15 percent.

Global markets were under pressure on concerns about the future of tax reform in the US. Asian stocks ended lower, with the Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling over a percent while European markets were mildy lower at the time of writing this article.