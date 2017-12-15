Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Domestic and foreign brokerage houses on Friday pegged the exit poll outcome as a positive event for the market, before highlighting the shift in focus towards Union Budget now.

The Indian market on Friday cheered the exit poll outcomes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assemblies, which predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The positivity in the market is on the back of assurance of a political stability, which is key to passing of important reforms for the economy at the State and Centre levels.

Frontline indices witnessed a gap-up opening, with the Sensex gaining over 350 points intraday in the first few minutes of trade, while the Nifty managed to reclaim 10,350 mark.

Exit polls released by various news organisations and survey agencies on Thursday revealed that the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain power in Gujarat following the 2017 assembly election.

While most polls suggested that the Congress had improved its tally in north Gujarat, the ruling party continues its dominance in south Gujarat.

Meanwhile, exit polls also revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to end Congress' rule in Himachal Pradesh.

The poll results also indicated that the BJP would win with a 51 percent vote share in the Himalayan state, while Congress's vote share would be 38 percent. Other candidates will take home the remaining 11 percent votes. The agency said that the final result could be somewhere between plus or minus seven in terms of the seat share and three percent in terms of the vote share.

Moneycontrol takes a look at what brokerages are saying about the exit polls.

Brokerage: BofAML

The global broking firm continues to advise investors to play consumption in the run up to 2019 polls. It expects farm loan waivers to double to USD 40 billion from USD 20 billion so far. Going forward, for the Union Budget, it expects a raise in the income tax exemption limit. It also expects the finance minister to stick to Centre’s fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of GDP in FY18.

Brokerage: CLSA

Changes in political scenario in last few months turned the election into an event, CLSA observed. Further, it said that an outright loss or weaker-than-expected performance could be interpreted negatively. Among risks, it believes that populist spending could rise ahead of 2019, which would be a risk.

Brokerage: Citi

Citi believes that exit poll outcome is result neutral for the market and sees no immediate adverse market reaction. A small relief rally is possible, it added.

Brokerage: Nomura

Nomura said that the results from Gujarat could indicate PM Narendra Modi’s popularity. Markets will then focus on run-up to next general election.

Brokerage: Kotak

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak said most exit polls suggested a victory for the BJP in Gujarat. This will be received well by the market while a surprise defeat would be a large negative surprise, he feels.

In the former case, he sees a modest rally and in the latter, a moderate correction as the market will also start focusing on India's weakening macro position.

India's macro has weakened significantly in the past few months, he said. The equity market seems to be much more sanguine about India's macro than the bond market, Prasad feels.

"We do not like the absolute valuations of the bulk of the market with most of the consumption stocks trading at rich valuations and discounting FY19E earnings fully and even FY20 in several cases," he said.