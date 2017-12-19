Gujarat elections restores Modi’s popularity; top 19 stocks to buy post elections

Party workers and supporters celebrating BJP's success in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections outside the BJP headquarter, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The Gujarat Assembly elections were viewed as the litmus test for the Modi government on the backdrop of demonetisation and goods & services tax (GST) which created short-term disruptions for the business community.

The BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, has won both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh (HP) state elections with a comfortable majority. Its vote share in Gujarat has gone up from 48.3 percent in 2012 to 49.1 percent in 2017.

D-Street gave a thumbs-up to BJP win in both the states but there are lingering concerns that the government focus might shift from reforms to populism in the upcoming Budget 2018.

Analysts advise investors to stick to theme India as a revival of demand in rural India would be the primary focus of the government in the upcoming Budget, suggest experts.

The government will announce its last full budget before the 2019 elections on February 1, which is likely to reveal further details on the PSU bank recapitalisation.

“The Gujarat elections outcome had narrowed somewhat, in opinion/exit polls in the past few months and was viewed as a litmus test of the continued popularity of the Central government, more so given the backdrop of initial challenges associated with GST rollout,” Citigroup said in a report.

“The verdict, in our view, is unlikely to create any jitters but could make BJP more cautious in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. We had highlighted our expectation that a rural pivot in policy focus may be likely in 2018. Rural India, coming off a low base, and with policy support, could throw up interesting opportunities for equity investors,” it said.

The global investment bank likes ACC, Dabur, Emami, Hero MotoCorp, HUL, L&T Finance Holdings, M&M, M&M Financial Services and PI Industries as a play on the rural theme.

This is the BJP's sixth consecutive victory in Gujarat state elections and it is the first since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in May 2014, belying any impact of anti-incumbency after 22 years of its uninterrupted reign.

“Winning UP and Gujarat right after big structural reforms like demonetisation and GST, which have created short-term disruption, reaffirms Mr. Modi's popularity and augurs well from the reforms perspective, in our view,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

“This is positive from a policy viewpoint as one step into 2018, which has a very busy political calendar, with important state elections - Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh,” it said.

Top ideas from the domestic investment bank include names like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Shriram Transport Finance, Repco Home Finance, Indraprastha Gas, Emami, Titan Company, Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra (MM).

Here’s what other brokerages are saying:

CLSA

In politically more important Gujarat, the margin of the BJP win was smaller than widely held expectations. However, the market was comforted by the fact that BJP was able to retain Gujarat for the sixth-time in a row.

But, the closer-than-expected contest between the BJP and Congress means that the government will further intensify pro-poor or rural policies. The 2018 Union Budget will likely be the last significant budget of the Modi government where it could adopt a political or populist tone.

GST collections are significantly under-shooting government targets. Lower GST collection is a bigger concern for FY19 & not FY18. If a large fiscal slippage materialises in FY19, then yields would harden further and yield hardening would be a negative for NBFCs.

Kotak Institutional Equities

The domestic brokerage firm does not see a major shift in government policies post-Gujarat election results. It feels that the government may continue with the execution of reforms. Kotak further highlighted that the government should increase focus on a specific programme to revive investments and rural economy.

Credit Suisse

BJP improved vote share in Gujarat is the best since 2002. A new Congress President may become a rallying point, though the opposition has deep rivalries. BJP would note the drop in vote shares especially in rural areas & among the youth.

Retaining urban vote shows voter displeasure against demonetisation and GST. The global investment bank expects the budget speech to focus on the farm distress.

It expects a ramp-up of DBT on fertilisers, crop insurance, innovative price guarantees for farmers. Also, contrary to widely held beliefs, Credit Suisse does not expect a fiscal slippage.

