Dec 05, 2017 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government bonds recover following renewed demand

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 went-up to Rs 98.1575.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) recovered following renewed demand from corporates and banks, and the interbank call money rates also ended higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity situation in the banking system.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 went-up to Rs 98.1575 from Rs 98.0025 previously, while, its yield eased to 7.06 per cent from 7.08 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 were rose to Rs 96.18 from Rs 96.0050 previously, while its yield edged down to 7.12 per cent from 7.14 per cent.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2029 were climbed to Rs 97.33 from Rs 97.21 previously, while, its yield softened to 7.12 per cent from 7.14 per cent.

The 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022, the 7.16 per cent government security maturing in 2023 and the 7.68 per cent government security maturing in 2023 were also quoted higher to Rs 99.86, Rs 100.83 and Rs 103.30 respectively.

The overnight call money rates finished marginal higher at 5.80 per cent from Monday's close level 5.78 per cent. It resumed higher at 5.95 per cent and moved in a range of 6.00 per cent and 5.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), purchased securities worth Rs 29.20 billion in 5-bids at the overnight repo-operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 401.59 billion from 58-bids at the overnight reverse repo-auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 04.

