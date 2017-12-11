Good time to invest even now! Sensex has risen at CAGR 16.52% since inception

HDFC Securities

With the market is touching new highs, the question in everyone’s mind today is - should they invest at these elevated levels?

Other fears stem from the string of events lined up in December. A battery of central bank meetings is coming up, including those of the RBI, the ECB, and the US Federal Reserve.

Another important factor is the outcome of the Gujarat elections that will be known on the December 18. Himachal Pradesh is not worrying the markets, though the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

In addition to this, two big events – rollout of GST and demonetisation – are behind us. Though the negative impact of both has been priced in, the positive effects are not yet fully visible in listed companies.

It is essential to reiterate the fact that equity markets are very liquid, and investors can book profits, exit and withdraw their money at any point of time. Having said that, there is absolutely no reason for long-term investors to feel acrophobic.

Let us take a look back at the year 1986, when the Sensex was first published on January 2 at 549. The base year was 1978-79, with a base value of 100.

Had you not bought at 549 thinking it has already multiplied 5.5 times in seven years, you would have missed seeing your money grow to 4546 in 1992, 6151 in 2000 or 21,207 in 2008.

This holds good for the scenario in which we are today, as the same Sensex has seen a new high of 33,865 in November. The Sensex has risen at a CAGR of 16.52 percent since inception.

Since long-term returns are tax-free, there is absolutely no comparative asset class that gives you such high returns, with the added advantage of being liquid.

So you have two options.

One is to invest right away, or wait for these events to pass, and then invest. My contention is that you will always end up investing in an uncertain market. These events will be replaced by new ones and also additional risks. This is an unending process.

Central Banks’ meetings happen every six weeks, and results come in every quarter, with annual budgets and the Government’s policy changes that don’t have a timetable.

I expect the markets to do well in the coming days, owing to an unexpected rating upgrade for India. It is unexpected in the sense that the markets were not expecting it, and I had pencilled in to happen in the first quarter of 2018 in an article in a business daily in May this year.

Bond yields have fallen from 7.06 percent, a level that prevailed before the rating upgrade, to 6.90 percent at the time of writing. With the FIIs having bought more than 98 percent of their allotted quota, additional buying could take place in the next financial year, which will support the Rupee.

A more fundamental reason is that profit growth in the quarterly numbers, elusive for the past many quarters, has come in finally in this quarter. The next two quarters are expected to be fantastic, allowing the Nifty stocks to post a 14 percent growth this fiscal, as compared to a CAGR growth of just 3.5 percent in the past four years.

As for the Gujarat results, there is a possibility that the mandate could tilt in the BJP’s favor, as the Patels don’t vote en block, and the state has seen a cleaner and senior Keshubhai Patel being humbled by the Modi juggernaut in 2012.

While we know that the markets will surpass the walls of worries, these are not genuine worries, to begin with. So invest with confidence for better times ahead.

: The author is MD & CEO, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.