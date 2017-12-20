Maruti Suzuki's joy ride continues, enters league of stocks that trade above Rs 10,000

The golden run for Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) continues as the stock hit Rs 10,000 mark for the first time in intraday trade on Wednesday. The stock which has already rallied over 80 percent so far in the year 2017 is all set to close the year on a high note.

Maruti Suzuki entered the list of stocks which trade above Rs 10,000. Most of the high-value stocks have outperformed the S&P BSE Sensex returns so far in the year 2017.

Stocks which are trading above Rs 10,000 market price include names like MRF, Rasoi, Eicher Motors, Page Industries, Honeywell Automation, Bosch, Shree Cements, 3M India, Polson, and Maruti Suzuki.

Homeywell Automation rose as much as 129 percent so far in the year 2017, followed by 80 percent gain seen in Page Industries, Polson, and Maruti Suzuki. Bosch is the only company which slipped below 5 percent. MRF, Rasoi and Eicher Motors rose 40 percent so far in the year.

Maruti Suzuki has been making a record high almost on a daily basis which pushed its market cap over Rs 3 lakh crore at least in intraday trade on Wednesday. But, the party is not over yet, say experts. The stock is likely to hit 10,500 in the next 12 months, according to latest brokerage estimate.

“Maruti Suzuki is likely to enjoy a golden run over the next three to five years with limited competition, stable industry growth and as it benefits from the change in emission norms to BS-VI from BS-IV,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

“We expect the company’s EBITDA margin to surpass historical peaks due to limited capacity and limited competition. We raise our target price to Rs 10,300 from Rs 9,300 earlier and maintain our ADD rating on the stock,” it said.

The domestic brokerage firm is of the view that key triggers for margin improvement include – (1) further localization of Baleno, Vitara Brezza and Swift Dzire, (2) likely improvement in Vitara Brezza’s margin in FY2019 on volume discounts, (3) pricing improvement in the PV industry as industry capacity utilisation hits 79 percent in FY2019, the highest in the last ten years.

Earlier in the month, Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight stance on Maruti Suzuki but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 10,563 from Rs 9,102 earlier. The bull case of the stock is above Rs 14,000 levels.

“Maruti Suzuki is one of the most profitable car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally. The end-market opportunity and superior RoCEs justify the premium valuation,” said the global investment bank.

The automaker is a key beneficiary of coming turn in demand and Suzuki-Toyota alliance to help set Maruti up for electric vehicles. Morgan Stanley expects 22 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-20.