GDP data in line with estimates; deploy Bull Call Ladder to maximize return

The Nifty50 continued to march higher and settled at an all-time high of 10,558, a gain of 0.5 percent w-o-w (week-on-week). The Nifty Jan future saw an open interest (OI) addition of 8.5 percent starting January series.

Last week Nifty respected the immediate support of 10,400 and quickly recovered indicating strength in the up-move.

Option data signifies the highest accumulation in 10,400 PE of 60 lakh shares while Call position remains relatively lighter, highest being at 11,000 of 43 lakh shares.

On the weekly basis, 10,400 PE added 21 lakh shares followed by 10,500 PE additions of 13 lakh shares while call addition of 16 lakh shares was seen in 10600 CE.

GDP growth forecast was reported at 6.5 percent which is closer to the expectation of 6.6 percent. More than the absolute number, the ROC (Rate of Change) is of utmost importance which has been growing since April 2017 and the Nifty is respecting it with a higher high.

The Nifty may continue its ongoing uptrend and signs of exhaustion are not visible yet. Market participants are shifting their bets higher and supports are being revised upwards.

Data shows Put writer shifting their base higher to 10,500 while call writers are moving to 10,600 and higher. India VIX, a barometer of risk, continues to gyrate in the band of 12-14% reconfirming the strength in the trend.

PCR-OI strike wise coincides with the support of 10,400 (PCR @ 3.49) however 10,500 too is witnessing surge and stands at 1.66.

Foreign investors (FII’s) added 67,726 contracts in Synthetic long (Call Long +Put Short) while 44,150 contracts in Synthetic short (Put long + Call short).

Considering upward shift in option band to 10,400-10,600 and a confirmation of breakout from the continuation pattern, Nifty is expected to continue its uptrend with the support of 10,400 and upside open till 10,900-11,000.

However, the move is expected to be slow and gradual. Implied volatility for the current series option is sliding lower; creating an opportunity for deploying a ‘Bull Call Ladder’.

Bull Call Ladder is Neutral to Bullish Strategy and is the apt one if the up-move happens gradually. It’s executed by buying 1 ATM CE and selling 2 OTM CE at a different strike. The strategy has relatively lower outflow and Max profit lies between strikes of two sell options.