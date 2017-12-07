Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for December 7

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today and tomorrow, the Moon-Rahu conjunction will cause wrong deals. Hence work cautiously. From 9.15 to 11.15 Nifty will go up. From 11.15 to 13.00, midcap and smallcap in Nifty will go down, which will slightly affect Nifty.

From 13.00 to 15.30 overall view is positive, but expect a correction around 14.34. Hence proceed carefully.

