you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 07, 2017 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for December 7

From 9.15 to 11.15 Nifty will go up. From 11.15 to 13.00, midcap and smallcap in Nifty will go down, which will slightly affect Nifty, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today and tomorrow, the Moon-Rahu conjunction will cause wrong deals. Hence work cautiously. From 9.15 to 11.15 Nifty will go up. From 11.15 to 13.00, midcap and smallcap in Nifty will go down, which will slightly affect Nifty.

From 13.00 to 15.30 overall view is positive, but expect a correction around 14.34. Hence proceed carefully.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology

