Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for December 6

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Moon and Saturn are fully aspecting each other today. Hence the process and liquidity will be slow, but intraday will be enjoyable. Today, focus on Bank Nifty and do delivery based work. Do not take any risks, even by mistake, else you will lose.

From 9.15 to 10.54, deal with a margin of one rupee only and, if it is not necessary, avoid trading because this is a highly volatile period. From 10.54 to 12.30 Nifty will go down step by step. Accordingly make a position.

From 12.30 to 13.50 Nifty will go up step by step. Hence accordingly make a position. The period after 13.50 is useless for us. It is for FIIs, Big Bull and big traders because there will be solid movement on both sides, wherein you may get stuck, thus avoid it.

