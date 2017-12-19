App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 18, 2017 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

G-sec investment limit oversubscribed, FPIs bid for Rs 4,000cr

The investment limit for government debt securities has been receiving a strong response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds attracted bids worth over Rs 4,000 crore from foreign investors in today's auction as against the debt investment limit of Rs 3,074 crore on offer, exchange data showed.

The investment limit for government debt securities has been receiving a strong response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

The auction was conducted on the NSE's e-bid platform from 1530-1730 hours, after the market hours.

FPIs bid Rs 4,061 crore (USD 633 million) for investment limits in government debt as against Rs 3,074 crore (USD 480 million) on offer, showed the data with National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Of the 39 bids, as many as 30 were declared successful, it showed.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in government securities (G-secs) up to the limit purchased.

Till Thursday, the total investment in the corporate debt category had reached Rs 1,86,626 crore, which is 98.38 per cent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 1,89,700 crore, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange had decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 5,139 crore by FPIs against Rs 3,930 crore put on offer.

tags #markets

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.