G-sec investment limit oversubscribed, FPIs bid for Rs 4,000cr

Government bonds attracted bids worth over Rs 4,000 crore from foreign investors in today's auction as against the debt investment limit of Rs 3,074 crore on offer, exchange data showed.

The investment limit for government debt securities has been receiving a strong response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

The auction was conducted on the NSE's e-bid platform from 1530-1730 hours, after the market hours.

FPIs bid Rs 4,061 crore (USD 633 million) for investment limits in government debt as against Rs 3,074 crore (USD 480 million) on offer, showed the data with National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Of the 39 bids, as many as 30 were declared successful, it showed.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in government securities (G-secs) up to the limit purchased.

Till Thursday, the total investment in the corporate debt category had reached Rs 1,86,626 crore, which is 98.38 per cent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 1,89,700 crore, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange had decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 5,139 crore by FPIs against Rs 3,930 crore put on offer.