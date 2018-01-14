App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 14, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

FPI inflow at Rs 5,200 crore in January so far on earnings optimism

This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields.

This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017.

Market experts, however, believe foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may not be able to repeat this showing in 2018 as withdrawal of liquidity and rate hikes in developed economies pick up.

According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 2,172 crore in equities and Rs 3,080 crore in the debt markets during January 1-12 -- translating into a net inflow of Rs 5,252 crore.

"The inflow in current month can be attributed to anticipation of earnings recovery and attractive yields which is expected to further strengthen inflow from foreign investors in current financial year," said Dinesh Rohira, CEO of 5nance.

Morningstar India's Senior Analyst Manager (Research) Himanshu Srivastava said: "Given 2019 would not be far, the expectation of some other economic reforms from the government would be high. But the major for FPIs going ahead would be to see growth coming back in the domestic economy, which has not yet picked up contrary to the expectation".

tags #Business #FPI #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.