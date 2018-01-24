FoMO or Fundamentals? What’s driving your investment strategy?

Manoj Nagpal

Speaking to investors, one can sense there is a growing feeling of FoMO setting in. To put a case in point, yesterday the CEO of a multinational bank, visibly agitated, called me and said, "My wealth manager has misguided me. Last year, he told me to be cautious and only buy the dips. I just couldn't buy the market last year. This has resulted that I have over USD 1 million lying in liquid funds. I want to go all in now and not be a fool anymore. What's your view?"

Fear of missing out or FoMO is "a pervasive apprehension that others might be having rewarding experiences from which one is absent". The question that every investor needs ask is whether this FoMO is driving their fresh investments or is it the underlying fundamentals? Let's try to identify the signals that you can watch out for which tell you whether you are falling prey to FoMO or are you still following fundamentals.

Signal 1: "Savings are ultimately for long term and should be all in equities"

The minute you stop appreciating the role of asset-allocation in your portfolio and believe that all savings should be equities is the first sign to watch out for. Every asset class has a role to play in your portfolio due to the cyclical nature of returns of equities. Portfolio structure has to be built on the ground rule that reduces volatility and optimises returns by the cushioning effect of other asset classes when equities undergo a cyclical downturn. Don't get me wrong, I am not saying that we are on a cusp of an equity market bust. But that a downturn will come and will come at a time when you least expect is a certainty and even if all your savings is for the long-term your portfolio volatility can eat the incremental returns. Always build the safety net in good times.

Signal 2: Memories of 2016/2017 are about missing the rally rather than your family

When Rajesh's 12-year-old son asked him, "Do you remember June 2016?", Rajesh immediately said "Yes, missed buying the Brexit dip!!" This is a true incident that happened to Rajesh. As soon as he said it, he realised his son was talking about their vacation and regretted just thinking about the markets. Rajesh realised that his most clear memories of the last two years have been the equity market dips that he did not buy into. If this starts happening to you, you are in the "FoMO Trap". This also transcends into additional signals such as your trading style changes to putting buy orders at market, getting anxious if you will get the same day's NAV or not when you buy mutual funds among others. This will lead to your anxiety levels going up not your portfolio value.

Signal 3: Your architect brother-in-law tells you which stock to buy and you actually buy it

The classic signal is that someone close to you – either friend or family member or even your lift-man – who didn't know about equity markets till some time back now professes to having inside information. The bigger worry begins when you actually start believing this and start buying stocks based on any such random information that is floating in your environment. Ah, I know you will say that you will never do this. But believe me this is a reality of every bull markets and a signal that is one of the most powerful ones to watch out for.

Signal 4: This Time it is different!

This is the most repeated signal of every bull market. All market participants start believing in this they are living in a momentous bull market and the bull market will never end or well at least will continue for a long time. This bull markets "this time it is different" story is the huge inflows coming into equity markets through SIPs into mutual funds, growing inflows of pension funds (EPFO), increasing share of insurance companies in equities even in their traditional plan etc. With almost USD 1 billion of SIP inflows every month, there are equity traders now who take their long positions before the 1st and 10th of every month as most of the SIP inflows happen around these two popular dates. This kind of strategies are bound to work till they finally fail and if you are into this category, you should step back and think.

Investing for the long term and investing because you have missed out the last year's rally are two different things. If FoMO is getting to you, you need to arrest and overcome this emotion and go back to the fundamentals of buying stocks, mutual funds etc only if they fit in your financial goals and that too after a detailed study of the fundamentals. That's the only way to create lasting wealth.